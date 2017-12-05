Außerdem ab Freitag erhältlich: Miljö, Barbra Streisand, Kraftwerk, Beatles, Beastie Boys, Diablo Swing Orchestra, Böhse Onkelz etc.

Konstanz (dol) - Traditionell dominieren Live-Alben die besinnliche Weihnachtszeit. Fettes Brot erreichen 25 Jahre nach ihrer Gründung allmählich ein behäbiges Alter, das zum Rückblick einlädt. Im Oktober 2016 spielten sie mit Unterstützung von Sven Regener, Der Tobi & Das Bo und Fatoni an drei Abenden im Hamburger Mehr!-Theater am Großmarkt, um die ersten acht Jahre ihrer Bandgeschichte Revue passieren zu lassen. Das Spektakel erscheint diese Woche unter dem Titel "Gebäck in the days" als CD und DVD.

Alles andere als eine Newcomerin stellt auch Barbra Streisand dar. 2016 absolvierte die wohlhabende US-Diva eine Tournee unter dem Titel "Barbra: The Music, The Mem'ries, The Magic". Im November wurde bereits in Zusammenarbeit mit Netflix das Miami-Konzert veröffentlicht. Nun blickt Streisand auch mit ihrem inzwischen neunten Konzert-Album auf die Tournee zurück.

Im Sommer endete nach 27 Jahren die Geschichte der "Vokal-Pop"-Gruppe Wise Guys. Während sich Edzard Hüneke und Marc Sahr anderweitigen Projekten zuwenden, bleiben Daniel Dickopf, Nils Olfert und Björn Sterzenbach als Schicksalsgemeinschaft bestehen. Nun haben sie sich mit Clemens Schmuck und Ingo Wolfgarten verbündet, um die A-cappella-Band Alte Bekannte zu gründen. Bevor sie ab Januar auf ausgiebige "Los geht's! Auftakt-Tour" gehen, erscheint diese Woche ihr Debütalbum "Wir sind da!" über Pavement Records.

Rammstein wissen seit jeher dem darbenden Musikgeschäft den einen oder anderen Euro abzuringen. Während Keyboarder Flake vergangenen Sonntag noch sein aktuelles literarisches Werk "Heute hat die Welt Geburtstag" bei "Schulz & Böhmermann" beworben hat, platzt seine Band diese Woche mit einem Schwung Vinyl-Veröffentlichungen ins Weihnachtsgeschäft. Von "Herzeleid", "Sehnsucht" und "Mutter" bis "Reise, Reise", "Rosenrot" und "Liebe ist für alle da" erscheinen sämtliche Alben der Neue-Deutsche-Härte-Band erneut. Zwar wurden diese bereits vor zwei Jahren gebündelt als "XXI – The Vinyl Boxset" veröffentlicht, aber auf dem Gabentisch machen sich die einzelnen Vinyls sicherlich auch nicht schlecht. Süßer die Kassen nie klingen!

New Entries im Redaktionsradio laut.fm/eins:

Täglich um 10, 13, 16 und 19 Uhr. Diese Woche mit Graham Coxon, DYSE, Leyya, Portugal.The Man, Mavi Phoenix, Phoebe Bridgers, Dillon, Tocotronic, etc.

Neuveröffentlichungen am 8. Dezember:

AchtVier - Der Alte Achti Vol.1

Alborosie - Soul Pirate (Acoustic)

Alte Bekannte - Wir sind da!

Amon Amarth - Surtur Rising (Vinyl)

Amon Amarth - Twilight of the Thunder God (Vinyl)

André Navarra - The Cello

Angelika Milster - Lieder Einer Diva

Apollo Brown & Planet Asia - Anchovies (Vinyl)

Bananarama - The Greatest Hits Collection

Barbra Streisand - The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!

Beastie Boys - Hot Sauce Committee Part Two (Vinyl)

Beastie Boys - The In Sound From Way Out! (Vinyl)

Beastie Boys - To the 5 Boroughs (Vinyl)

Big Country - We're Not in Kansas-the Live Bootleg Box Set

Billie Holiday - Classic Lady Day (Vinyl)

Blokkmonsta - Anthologie

Blutengel - A Special Night Out - Live & Acoustic (CD + DVD)

Bob Dylan - Time Out of Mind 20th Anniversary (Vinyl)

Böhse Onkelz - Böhse Onkelz – Memento - Gegen die Zeit + Live in Berlin (Blu Ray)

C.C. Catch - Hits & More

C.C. Catch - The Album

Crom - When Northmen die

Current 93 - Thunder Perfect Mind (Vinyl)

Coronatus - Secrets of Nature

Day Six - Solitary League

Diablo Swing Orchestra - Pacifisticuffs

Diamond Head - Lightning to the Nations - The White Album (Vinyl)

Dinah Washington - The Divine Miss Dinah Washington (Vinyl)

Doom Side of the Moon - Doom Side of the Moon

Dvs1 - Fabric 96

Eko Fresh - Ek to the Roots 2 & Ekavelli 2

Eldamar - A Dark Forgotten Past

Eloy - The Vision,the Sword and the Pyre (Vinyl)

Emmanuel Tjeknavorian und Johann Sebastian Bach - Solo

Eric Andersen - Silent Angle: The Fire And Ashes Of Heinrich Böll

Fettes Brot - Gebäck in the Days - Live in Hamburg 2016 (CD + DVD)

Grai - Ashes (Vinyl)

Gankino Circus - Die Letzten Ihrer Art

Greg Lake - Live in Piacenza (Vinyl)

Hamad Kalkaba und The Golden Sounds - Hamad Kalkaba and the Golden Sounds (Vinyl)

Harry Manfredini - Friday the 13th - The Final Chapter (Vinyl)

Hawkwind - At the Roundhouse (CD + DVD)

Heaven & Earth - Hard to Kill (CD + DVD)

Helmut Cool - Schlachtrufe BRD GmbH (Vinyl)

Houston - 3

Hulkoff - Kven (Vinyl)

Ian Dury & The Blockheads - New Boots and Panties! (Vinyl)

Idil Biret und Antoni Wit - Idil Biret: Brahms Edition

Infinitas - All Will Know

Iron Savior - Reforged - Riding on Fire

Jim James - Tribute to 2

Johnny Cash - Everybody Loves a Nut (Vinyl)

Judas Priest - Defenders of the Faith (Vinyl)

Kraftwerk - 3-D Der Katalog (Deutsche Version)

Larry Carlton & SWR Big Band - Lights On

Like Moths To Flames - Dark Divine

Little Simz - Stillness in Wonderland (Vinyl)

L'Orange - The Ordinary Man

Louane - Louane (Vinyl)

Luke Bryan - What Makes You Country

Melvin Sparks - I'm Funky Now

Mike Love - Unleash the Love

Miljö - Wolkestadt

Monika Martin - Lieder für die Seele

Najwa - Wadada Leo Smith

Nana - #betweenluciferandgod

Nino D'Angelo - 6.0

Oscar Peterson Trio - The Song Books

Pentatonix - A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe (Vinyl)

Pestilence - Testimony of the Ancients (Vinyl)

Pie Kei - Heute Wie Damals

Pierre Chalmeau - Couperin

Poppy Ackroyd - Sketches (Vinyl)

Quatro,Scott & Powell - Scott & Powell Quatro (Vinyl)

Querbeat - Fettes Q: Live im Palladium (CD + DVD)

Ram - Grotesque Reworked & Remixed

Rammstein - Herzeleid (Vinyl)

Rammstein - Liebe Ist Für Alle Da (Vinyl)

Rammstein - Mutter (Vinyl)

Rammstein - Reise, Reise (Vinyl)

Rammstein - Rosenrot (Vinyl)

Rammstein - Sehnsucht (Vinyl)

Riddlemaster - Bring the Magik Down (Vinyl)

Rome Feat Thaström - Stilwell (Vinyl)

Rossi Vasco - Vasco Modena Park (CD + DVD)

Saxon - 10 Years of Denim and Leather - Live

Solar Fake - Sedated (CD + DVD)

Someday Jacob - Everybody Knows Something Good

Staubkind - Immer Wenn Es Anfängt

Steve Marriott und Packet of Three - Watch Your Step-Live '91

Sufjan Stevens - The Greatest Gift (Vinyl)

Systems In Blue - She's a Gambler

Tash Sultana - Notion (Vinyl)

Telly Tellz - Flowvater

Telquist - Strawberry Fields

The Beatles - From Liverpool to Hamburg

The Fall - Singles 1978-2016

Thelonious Monk - Les Liaisons Dangereuses 1960 (Vinyl)

Tozzi Umberto - Live All'arena Di Verona 40 Anni Che Ti Amo (CD + DVD)

Various Artists - Après Ski Hits: 2018

Various Artists - Apres Ski Hits 2018 - XXL Fan Edition

Various Artists - Bojack Horseman (Vinyl)

Various Artists - Boybands Forever

Various Artists - Bravo Black Hits - Best of 2017/18

Various Artists - Hardstyle Ultimate Collection - Best of 2017

Various Artists - In the Fade

Various Artists - Kinky Boots (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Various Artists - Schneeweiß 8-Pres. By Oliver Koletzki

Various Artists - The Graham Gouldman Songbook 1964-2005

Various Artists - The Greatest Showman

Various Artists - To the Outside of Everything '77-'81

Various Artists - Wack & Scrambles Works

Vini Vici & More Neelix - Psy Trance 2018

Vnv Nation - Empires (Black Vinyl)

Wadada Leo Smith - Solo - Reflections & Meditations

Warrior Soul - Back on the Lash

Wenzel - Ick Sitze Da und Esse Klops

Zoufris Maracas - Chienne de Vie