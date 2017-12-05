Außerdem ab Freitag erhältlich: Miljö, Barbra Streisand, Kraftwerk, Beatles, Beastie Boys, Diablo Swing Orchestra, Böhse Onkelz etc.
Konstanz (dol) - Traditionell dominieren Live-Alben die besinnliche Weihnachtszeit. Fettes Brot erreichen 25 Jahre nach ihrer Gründung allmählich ein behäbiges Alter, das zum Rückblick einlädt. Im Oktober 2016 spielten sie mit Unterstützung von Sven Regener, Der Tobi & Das Bo und Fatoni an drei Abenden im Hamburger Mehr!-Theater am Großmarkt, um die ersten acht Jahre ihrer Bandgeschichte Revue passieren zu lassen. Das Spektakel erscheint diese Woche unter dem Titel "Gebäck in the days" als CD und DVD.
Alles andere als eine Newcomerin stellt auch Barbra Streisand dar. 2016 absolvierte die wohlhabende US-Diva eine Tournee unter dem Titel "Barbra: The Music, The Mem'ries, The Magic". Im November wurde bereits in Zusammenarbeit mit Netflix das Miami-Konzert veröffentlicht. Nun blickt Streisand auch mit ihrem inzwischen neunten Konzert-Album auf die Tournee zurück.
Im Sommer endete nach 27 Jahren die Geschichte der "Vokal-Pop"-Gruppe Wise Guys. Während sich Edzard Hüneke und Marc Sahr anderweitigen Projekten zuwenden, bleiben Daniel Dickopf, Nils Olfert und Björn Sterzenbach als Schicksalsgemeinschaft bestehen. Nun haben sie sich mit Clemens Schmuck und Ingo Wolfgarten verbündet, um die A-cappella-Band Alte Bekannte zu gründen. Bevor sie ab Januar auf ausgiebige "Los geht's! Auftakt-Tour" gehen, erscheint diese Woche ihr Debütalbum "Wir sind da!" über Pavement Records.
Rammstein wissen seit jeher dem darbenden Musikgeschäft den einen oder anderen Euro abzuringen. Während Keyboarder Flake vergangenen Sonntag noch sein aktuelles literarisches Werk "Heute hat die Welt Geburtstag" bei "Schulz & Böhmermann" beworben hat, platzt seine Band diese Woche mit einem Schwung Vinyl-Veröffentlichungen ins Weihnachtsgeschäft. Von "Herzeleid", "Sehnsucht" und "Mutter" bis "Reise, Reise", "Rosenrot" und "Liebe ist für alle da" erscheinen sämtliche Alben der Neue-Deutsche-Härte-Band erneut. Zwar wurden diese bereits vor zwei Jahren gebündelt als "XXI – The Vinyl Boxset" veröffentlicht, aber auf dem Gabentisch machen sich die einzelnen Vinyls sicherlich auch nicht schlecht. Süßer die Kassen nie klingen!
New Entries im Redaktionsradio laut.fm/eins:
Täglich um 10, 13, 16 und 19 Uhr. Diese Woche mit Graham Coxon, DYSE, Leyya, Portugal.The Man, Mavi Phoenix, Phoebe Bridgers, Dillon, Tocotronic, etc.
Neuveröffentlichungen am 8. Dezember:
AchtVier - Der Alte Achti Vol.1
Alborosie - Soul Pirate (Acoustic)
Alte Bekannte - Wir sind da!
Amon Amarth - Surtur Rising (Vinyl)
Amon Amarth - Twilight of the Thunder God (Vinyl)
André Navarra - The Cello
Angelika Milster - Lieder Einer Diva
Apollo Brown & Planet Asia - Anchovies (Vinyl)
Bananarama - The Greatest Hits Collection
Barbra Streisand - The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!
Beastie Boys - Hot Sauce Committee Part Two (Vinyl)
Beastie Boys - The In Sound From Way Out! (Vinyl)
Beastie Boys - To the 5 Boroughs (Vinyl)
Big Country - We're Not in Kansas-the Live Bootleg Box Set
Billie Holiday - Classic Lady Day (Vinyl)
Blokkmonsta - Anthologie
Blutengel - A Special Night Out - Live & Acoustic (CD + DVD)
Bob Dylan - Time Out of Mind 20th Anniversary (Vinyl)
Böhse Onkelz - Böhse Onkelz – Memento - Gegen die Zeit + Live in Berlin (Blu Ray)
C.C. Catch - Hits & More
C.C. Catch - The Album
Crom - When Northmen die
Current 93 - Thunder Perfect Mind (Vinyl)
Coronatus - Secrets of Nature
Day Six - Solitary League
Diablo Swing Orchestra - Pacifisticuffs
Diamond Head - Lightning to the Nations - The White Album (Vinyl)
Dinah Washington - The Divine Miss Dinah Washington (Vinyl)
Doom Side of the Moon - Doom Side of the Moon
Dvs1 - Fabric 96
Eko Fresh - Ek to the Roots 2 & Ekavelli 2
Eldamar - A Dark Forgotten Past
Eloy - The Vision,the Sword and the Pyre (Vinyl)
Emmanuel Tjeknavorian und Johann Sebastian Bach - Solo
Eric Andersen - Silent Angle: The Fire And Ashes Of Heinrich Böll
Fettes Brot - Gebäck in the Days - Live in Hamburg 2016 (CD + DVD)
Grai - Ashes (Vinyl)
Gankino Circus - Die Letzten Ihrer Art
Greg Lake - Live in Piacenza (Vinyl)
Hamad Kalkaba und The Golden Sounds - Hamad Kalkaba and the Golden Sounds (Vinyl)
Harry Manfredini - Friday the 13th - The Final Chapter (Vinyl)
Hawkwind - At the Roundhouse (CD + DVD)
Heaven & Earth - Hard to Kill (CD + DVD)
Helmut Cool - Schlachtrufe BRD GmbH (Vinyl)
Houston - 3
Hulkoff - Kven (Vinyl)
Ian Dury & The Blockheads - New Boots and Panties! (Vinyl)
Idil Biret und Antoni Wit - Idil Biret: Brahms Edition
Infinitas - All Will Know
Iron Savior - Reforged - Riding on Fire
Jim James - Tribute to 2
Johnny Cash - Everybody Loves a Nut (Vinyl)
Judas Priest - Defenders of the Faith (Vinyl)
Kraftwerk - 3-D Der Katalog (Deutsche Version)
Larry Carlton & SWR Big Band - Lights On
Like Moths To Flames - Dark Divine
Little Simz - Stillness in Wonderland (Vinyl)
L'Orange - The Ordinary Man
Louane - Louane (Vinyl)
Luke Bryan - What Makes You Country
Melvin Sparks - I'm Funky Now
Mike Love - Unleash the Love
Miljö - Wolkestadt
Monika Martin - Lieder für die Seele
Najwa - Wadada Leo Smith
Nana - #betweenluciferandgod
Nino D'Angelo - 6.0
Oscar Peterson Trio - The Song Books
Pentatonix - A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe (Vinyl)
Pestilence - Testimony of the Ancients (Vinyl)
Pie Kei - Heute Wie Damals
Pierre Chalmeau - Couperin
Poppy Ackroyd - Sketches (Vinyl)
Quatro,Scott & Powell - Scott & Powell Quatro (Vinyl)
Querbeat - Fettes Q: Live im Palladium (CD + DVD)
Ram - Grotesque Reworked & Remixed
Rammstein - Herzeleid (Vinyl)
Rammstein - Liebe Ist Für Alle Da (Vinyl)
Rammstein - Mutter (Vinyl)
Rammstein - Reise, Reise (Vinyl)
Rammstein - Rosenrot (Vinyl)
Rammstein - Sehnsucht (Vinyl)
Riddlemaster - Bring the Magik Down (Vinyl)
Rome Feat Thaström - Stilwell (Vinyl)
Rossi Vasco - Vasco Modena Park (CD + DVD)
Saxon - 10 Years of Denim and Leather - Live
Solar Fake - Sedated (CD + DVD)
Someday Jacob - Everybody Knows Something Good
Staubkind - Immer Wenn Es Anfängt
Steve Marriott und Packet of Three - Watch Your Step-Live '91
Sufjan Stevens - The Greatest Gift (Vinyl)
Systems In Blue - She's a Gambler
Tash Sultana - Notion (Vinyl)
Telly Tellz - Flowvater
Telquist - Strawberry Fields
The Beatles - From Liverpool to Hamburg
The Fall - Singles 1978-2016
Thelonious Monk - Les Liaisons Dangereuses 1960 (Vinyl)
Tozzi Umberto - Live All'arena Di Verona 40 Anni Che Ti Amo (CD + DVD)
Various Artists - Après Ski Hits: 2018
Various Artists - Apres Ski Hits 2018 - XXL Fan Edition
Various Artists - Bojack Horseman (Vinyl)
Various Artists - Boybands Forever
Various Artists - Bravo Black Hits - Best of 2017/18
Various Artists - Hardstyle Ultimate Collection - Best of 2017
Various Artists - In the Fade
Various Artists - Kinky Boots (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
Various Artists - Schneeweiß 8-Pres. By Oliver Koletzki
Various Artists - The Graham Gouldman Songbook 1964-2005
Various Artists - The Greatest Showman
Various Artists - To the Outside of Everything '77-'81
Various Artists - Wack & Scrambles Works
Vini Vici & More Neelix - Psy Trance 2018
Vnv Nation - Empires (Black Vinyl)
Wadada Leo Smith - Solo - Reflections & Meditations
Warrior Soul - Back on the Lash
Wenzel - Ick Sitze Da und Esse Klops
Zoufris Maracas - Chienne de Vie
2 Kommentare
Gut, dass Mark E. Smith seine ganzen Singles und B-Seiten in einer Box zusammenfasst. Andererseits sind 6-7 Stunden The Fall hintereinander doch etwas zu viel des Guten.
Zum wievielten Mal verhökern die Onkelz ihrem sektenhaften Anhang jetzt eigentlich seit ihrer Re-Union 2014 zu 90% altes Material, was jeder Fan eh schon dutzendhaft im Schrank hat?