Außerdem ab Freitag erhältlich: Milky Chance, Anohni, Chilly Gonzalez & Jarvis Cocker, Sookee, Rick Ross, Pitbull, Conor Oberst etc.

Konstanz (kil) - Die Helden bescheren uns vorerst kein neues Album, Judith Holofernes wandelt lieber weiter auf Solo-Pfaden. "Ich Bin Das Chaos" ist nach "Ein Leichtes Schwert" das zweite Solo-Projekt der Sängerin. Die gleichnamige Single-Auskopplung spielt mit Leichtigkeit und ist sehr melancholisch geraten.

Im elektronischen Bereich legt Anohni mit der EP "Paradise" nach. Die Lead-Sängerin, bekannt geworden mit Antony & The Johnsons, veröffentlichte mit "Hopelessness" eines der Alben des vergangenen Jahres. Die neue Single-Auskopplung "Paradise" featuret wieder fette Basslines und hypnotisierenden Gesang. Derweil wollen Depeche Mode mit dem neuen Produzenten James Ford (Arctic Monkeys) ihre Karriere um ein neues, interessantes Kapitel verlängern. Was aber offenbar nicht ganz so gut funktioniert hat.

New Entries im Redaktionsradio laut.fm/eins:

Xiu Xiu, Benjamin Booker, Jamiroquai, Dylyn, Alt-J, Blaenavon, Lana del Rey etc. - täglich um 10, 13, 16 und 19 Uhr.

Alle Neuveröffentlichungen am 17. März:

2Cellos - Score

Adna - Closure

Adult - Detroit House Guests

Andrea Berg - Original Album Classics

Anna Depenbusch - Das Alphabet Der Annna Depenbusch

Anohni - Paradise EP

Anomalie - Visions

Blue Öyster Cult - The Halloween Reapers, The Live Radio Shows 1979 – 1986

Bon Jovi - Intimate Faith, Live Broadcast, New York City

Bonafide - Flames

Booze & Glory - Chapter IV

Carl Carlton - Woodstock & Wonderland Live

Carlos Bica & Azul - Mora Than This

Carpenter Brut - Trilogy

Chefboss - Blitze Aus Gold

Chick Corea - Live In Japan 1987

Chilly Gonzales & Jarvis Cocker - Room 29

Conor Oberst - Salutations

CJ Ramone - American Beauty

Counterfeit - Together We Are Stronger

Counting Crows - August And Everything After

D!E Gäng - D!E Gäng

Dapayk & Padberg - Harbour

Darkest Hour - Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora

Dead Can Dance - The Serpent's Egg

Delta Moon - Cabbagetown

Depeche Mode - Spirit

Dizzy Gillespie - At Onkel PÖ's Carnegie Hall Hamburg

Dodecahedron - Kwintessens

Donald Byrd - Love Has Come Around Elektra Records Anthology

Double Crush Syndrome - Die For Rock N'Roll

Enya - Amarantine (Vinyl)

Fabrizio Moro - Pace

Fäulnis - Antikult

Fit For An Autopsy - The Great Collapse

Frances - Things I've Never Said

Gary Clark Jr. - Live North America 2016

German Brass - Rhapsody

Grails - Take Refugee In Clean

Harry Belafonte - Original Album Classics

Inna De Yard - The Soul Of Jamaica

Iris T - Leichte Beute

Jeb Loy Nichols - Country Hustle

Joakim - Samurai

John William and Boston Pop Orchestra - William & Spielberg: The Ulitmate Collection

Jon Bellion - The Human Condition

Judith Holofernes - Ich Bin das Chaos

King Of Asgard - :Taudr:

Kommando Elefant - Herz Und Anarchie

La Frontera Vicoriana - Über Dem Äther

Lloyd Cole Collected Works 1990-1995 (6-CD-Box)

Manfred Mann - Mann Alive

Mark Romboy - Voyage De La Planète

Marty Stuart - Way Out West

Mecstreem Foxn - Skuff

Midori Takada - Through The Looking Glass

Milky Chance - Blossom

Mothership - High Strangeness

My Baby - Prehistoric Rythm

Nat King Cole - Unforgettable

Nothington - In The End

Obituary - Obituary

OstFront - Fiesta De Sexo

Pantasonics - Rayos Y Centellas

- Empty Glass (Vinyl)

- All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes (Vinyl)

Pinback - Some Offcell Voices

Pitbull - Climate Change

Pulled Apart By Horses - The Haze

Purple Schulz - Ripe Dreams, Pipe Dreams

Ray Kangding - Hyper Opal Mantis

Real Estate - In Mind

Rick Ross - Rather You Than Me

Roger Cicero - Glück ist Leicht

Salutations - Conor Oberst

Sclavis Und Pifarely - Asian Field Variations

Shannon Wright - Division

Sons Of A Wanted Man - Black Days Black Dust

Sookee - Mortem & Makeup

Spoon - Hot Thoughts

Tamikrest - Kidal

Tedeschi Trucks Band - Live From The Fox Oakland

Ten Walls - Quenn

Tennis - Yours Conditionally

The Beauty Of Gemina - Minor Sun – Live In Zurich

The Charm The Fury - Sick, Dumb & The Happy

The Devil And The Almighty Blues - II

The Pigeon Detectives - Broken Glances

The Raven Age - Darkness Will Rise

Too Tangled - Revel Revel

Ty Segall - Sentimental

Udo Lindenberg - Original Album Classics

Various / Milk & Sugar - Miami Sessions 2017

Various - Spiritual Jazz Vol. 7 Islam

Various - Dein Song 2017

Venenum - Trance Of Death

Western Addiction - Tremulous

Willy & The Bandits - Steal

Y'akoto - Mermaid Blues

Yasmine Hamdan - Al Jamilat

Zara Larsson - So Good

Zebra - Tango