Außerdem ab Freitag erhältlich: Milky Chance, Anohni, Chilly Gonzalez & Jarvis Cocker, Sookee, Rick Ross, Pitbull, Conor Oberst etc.
Konstanz (kil) - Die Helden bescheren uns vorerst kein neues Album, Judith Holofernes wandelt lieber weiter auf Solo-Pfaden. "Ich Bin Das Chaos" ist nach "Ein Leichtes Schwert" das zweite Solo-Projekt der Sängerin. Die gleichnamige Single-Auskopplung spielt mit Leichtigkeit und ist sehr melancholisch geraten.
Im elektronischen Bereich legt Anohni mit der EP "Paradise" nach. Die Lead-Sängerin, bekannt geworden mit Antony & The Johnsons, veröffentlichte mit "Hopelessness" eines der Alben des vergangenen Jahres. Die neue Single-Auskopplung "Paradise" featuret wieder fette Basslines und hypnotisierenden Gesang. Derweil wollen Depeche Mode mit dem neuen Produzenten James Ford (Arctic Monkeys) ihre Karriere um ein neues, interessantes Kapitel verlängern. Was aber offenbar nicht ganz so gut funktioniert hat.
New Entries im Redaktionsradio laut.fm/eins:
Xiu Xiu, Benjamin Booker, Jamiroquai, Dylyn, Alt-J, Blaenavon, Lana del Rey etc. - täglich um 10, 13, 16 und 19 Uhr.
Alle Neuveröffentlichungen am 17. März:
2Cellos - Score
Adna - Closure
Adult - Detroit House Guests
Andrea Berg - Original Album Classics
Anna Depenbusch - Das Alphabet Der Annna Depenbusch
Anohni - Paradise EP
Anomalie - Visions
Blue Öyster Cult - The Halloween Reapers, The Live Radio Shows 1979 – 1986
Bon Jovi - Intimate Faith, Live Broadcast, New York City
Bonafide - Flames
Booze & Glory - Chapter IV
Carl Carlton - Woodstock & Wonderland Live
Carlos Bica & Azul - Mora Than This
Carpenter Brut - Trilogy
Chefboss - Blitze Aus Gold
Chick Corea - Live In Japan 1987
Chilly Gonzales & Jarvis Cocker - Room 29
Conor Oberst - Salutations
CJ Ramone - American Beauty
Counterfeit - Together We Are Stronger
Counting Crows - August And Everything After
D!E Gäng - D!E Gäng
Dapayk & Padberg - Harbour
Darkest Hour - Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora
Dead Can Dance - The Serpent's Egg
Delta Moon - Cabbagetown
Depeche Mode - Spirit
Dizzy Gillespie - At Onkel PÖ's Carnegie Hall Hamburg
Dodecahedron - Kwintessens
Donald Byrd - Love Has Come Around Elektra Records Anthology
Double Crush Syndrome - Die For Rock N'Roll
Enya - Amarantine (Vinyl)
Fabrizio Moro - Pace
Fäulnis - Antikult
Fit For An Autopsy - The Great Collapse
Frances - Things I've Never Said
Gary Clark Jr. - Live North America 2016
German Brass - Rhapsody
Grails - Take Refugee In Clean
Harry Belafonte - Original Album Classics
Inna De Yard - The Soul Of Jamaica
Iris T - Leichte Beute
Jeb Loy Nichols - Country Hustle
Joakim - Samurai
John William and Boston Pop Orchestra - William & Spielberg: The Ulitmate Collection
Jon Bellion - The Human Condition
Judith Holofernes - Ich Bin das Chaos
King Of Asgard - :Taudr:
Kommando Elefant - Herz Und Anarchie
La Frontera Vicoriana - Über Dem Äther
Lloyd Cole Collected Works 1990-1995 (6-CD-Box)
Manfred Mann - Mann Alive
Mark Romboy - Voyage De La Planète
Marty Stuart - Way Out West
Mecstreem Foxn - Skuff
Midori Takada - Through The Looking Glass
Milky Chance - Blossom
Mothership - High Strangeness
My Baby - Prehistoric Rythm
Nat King Cole - Unforgettable
Nothington - In The End
Obituary - Obituary
OstFront - Fiesta De Sexo
Pantasonics - Rayos Y Centellas
- Empty Glass (Vinyl)
- All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes (Vinyl)
Pinback - Some Offcell Voices
Pitbull - Climate Change
Pulled Apart By Horses - The Haze
Purple Schulz - Ripe Dreams, Pipe Dreams
Ray Kangding - Hyper Opal Mantis
Real Estate - In Mind
Rick Ross - Rather You Than Me
Roger Cicero - Glück ist Leicht
Salutations - Conor Oberst
Sclavis Und Pifarely - Asian Field Variations
Shannon Wright - Division
Sons Of A Wanted Man - Black Days Black Dust
Sookee - Mortem & Makeup
Spoon - Hot Thoughts
Tamikrest - Kidal
Tedeschi Trucks Band - Live From The Fox Oakland
Ten Walls - Quenn
Tennis - Yours Conditionally
The Beauty Of Gemina - Minor Sun – Live In Zurich
The Charm The Fury - Sick, Dumb & The Happy
The Devil And The Almighty Blues - II
The Pigeon Detectives - Broken Glances
The Raven Age - Darkness Will Rise
Too Tangled - Revel Revel
Ty Segall - Sentimental
Udo Lindenberg - Original Album Classics
Various / Milk & Sugar - Miami Sessions 2017
Various - Spiritual Jazz Vol. 7 Islam
Various - Dein Song 2017
Venenum - Trance Of Death
Western Addiction - Tremulous
Willy & The Bandits - Steal
Y'akoto - Mermaid Blues
Yasmine Hamdan - Al Jamilat
Zara Larsson - So Good
Zebra - Tango
3 Kommentare
Was neues von Y'akoto, naise.
Y'akoto, Yasmine Hamdan, Ahnoni, Depeche Mode, Dodecahedron, Spoon. Schon paar coole Sachen die Woche. Carpenter Brut ist doch schon seit über einem Jahr draußen oder gibt's da jetzt eine Vinylvariante?