Außerdem ab Freitag erhältlich: Andrea Berg, Lou Reed, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Krawallbrüder etc.

Konstanz (pabi) - Gone Is Gone, die Supergroup um Troy Sanders (Mastodon), Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens Of The Stone Age), Tony Hajjar (At The Drive-In) und Multiinstrumentalist Mike Zarin bringen mit "Echolocation" nach ihrer EP "Gone Is Gone" die Debütscheibe unters Volk.

Sphärische Klänge, stoische Drums, vielschichtige und energetische Rocknummern: die Single "Dublin" zeigte bereits, wohin die Reise gehen könnte. Mal sehen, ob sie das gute Niveau der EP auf Albumlänge halten können.

Mit "11 Short Stories Of Pain And Glory" erscheint das neunte Studioalbum der Irish-Folk-Punker Dropkick Murphys aus Boston. Erstmals hat die Band außerhalb ihrer Heimatstadt, nämlich im texanischen El Paso aufgenommen. Auf den Sound wird das wohl kaum Einfluss gehabt haben – genug Whiskey gibts nämlich auch in Texas.

Was sich hinter dem unscheinbaren Namen Klubbb3 verbirgt, wissen wohl nur Schlager-Fans: Es handelt sich um die Gruppe von Florian Silbereisen, Jan Smit und Christoff, deren Debüt "Vorsicht unzensiert!" letztes Jahr die Top 10 in Deutschland und vier weiteren Ländern stürmte. Der neue Albumtitel klingt wie eine Warnung: "Jetzt Geht's Richtig Los!"

New Entries im Redaktionsradio laut.fm/eins:

Alle Neuveröffentlichungen am 6. Januar:

A Tribe Called Quest - We Got it From Here...Thank You 4 Your Service (Vinyl)

Andrea Berg - Seelenbeben – Tour Edition (Live)

Billy Ocean - The Very Best Of Billy Ocean

Burnt Belief - Emergent

Carole King - The Living Room Tour

Chefdenker - Eigenuran

Coil - Ape Of Naples (Re-Issue)

Cristina Branco - Menina

Curtis Stigers - One More For The Road

David Bowie - Legacy (Vinyl)

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Bringing The Madness

Disharmonic Orchestra - Fear Of Angst

Dropkick Murphys - 11 Short Stories Of Pain And Glory

Electric Wire Hustle - The 11th Sky

Eric Ambel - Lakeside

Funkadelic - Live – Meadowbrook Rochester Michigan 12.09.1971 (Vinyl)

Gone Is Gone - Echolocation

Halestorm - Reanimate 3.0: The Covers EP

High Valley - Dear Life

Jessica Gall - Picture Perfect

Julia Maria Klein - Mamaherz

Kill Devil Hills - In On Near Under Water

Klubbb3 - Jetzt Geht's Richtig Los!

Krawallbrüder - Mehr Hass

Krawallbrüder - Unverhohlen & Unverzerrt – Das Akustik Mini Album

Kriegshög - Kriegshög (Vinyl)

Lou Reed - American Poet (Vinyl)

Magnum - The Valley Of Tears – The Ballads

Monolake - Vlsi

Neil Young - Peace Trail (Vinyl)

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis - Mars (Soundtrack)

Officer! - Never Mind The Bucket (Vinyl)

Patrick Stanke - Stanke Ohne Strom – Live 2016

Powerwolf - Blessed & Possessed - Touredition

Reeperbahn Kareem - Aus Dem Schatten Der Blocks

Skarlett Riot - Sentience

Sun Dial - Made In The Machine

Sundara Karma - Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect

The Almost Three -Three

The Head And The Heart - Signs Of Light (Vinyl)

The Mission - Carved In Sand (Vinyl)

The Sex Organs - Intergalactic Sex Tourists

The Wild Feathers - Live At The Ryman

Vanessa Mai - Für Dich – Live Aus Berlin

Various - Dream Dance, Vol. 82

Various - Kontor Top Of The Clubs – The Best Of 20 Years

Various - Schlager Champions – Das Große Fest Der Besten

Yasmo & Die Klangkantine - Yasmo & Die Klangkantine

You Me At Six - Night People

Zach Quinn - One Week Record (Vinyl)