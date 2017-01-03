Außerdem ab Freitag erhältlich: Andrea Berg, Lou Reed, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Krawallbrüder etc.
Konstanz (pabi) - Gone Is Gone, die Supergroup um Troy Sanders (Mastodon), Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens Of The Stone Age), Tony Hajjar (At The Drive-In) und Multiinstrumentalist Mike Zarin bringen mit "Echolocation" nach ihrer EP "Gone Is Gone" die Debütscheibe unters Volk.
Sphärische Klänge, stoische Drums, vielschichtige und energetische Rocknummern: die Single "Dublin" zeigte bereits, wohin die Reise gehen könnte. Mal sehen, ob sie das gute Niveau der EP auf Albumlänge halten können.
Mit "11 Short Stories Of Pain And Glory" erscheint das neunte Studioalbum der Irish-Folk-Punker Dropkick Murphys aus Boston. Erstmals hat die Band außerhalb ihrer Heimatstadt, nämlich im texanischen El Paso aufgenommen. Auf den Sound wird das wohl kaum Einfluss gehabt haben – genug Whiskey gibts nämlich auch in Texas.
Was sich hinter dem unscheinbaren Namen Klubbb3 verbirgt, wissen wohl nur Schlager-Fans: Es handelt sich um die Gruppe von Florian Silbereisen, Jan Smit und Christoff, deren Debüt "Vorsicht unzensiert!" letztes Jahr die Top 10 in Deutschland und vier weiteren Ländern stürmte. Der neue Albumtitel klingt wie eine Warnung: "Jetzt Geht's Richtig Los!"
New Entries im Redaktionsradio laut.fm/eins:
Alle Neuveröffentlichungen am 6. Januar:
A Tribe Called Quest - We Got it From Here...Thank You 4 Your Service (Vinyl)
Andrea Berg - Seelenbeben – Tour Edition (Live)
Billy Ocean - The Very Best Of Billy Ocean
Burnt Belief - Emergent
Carole King - The Living Room Tour
Chefdenker - Eigenuran
Coil - Ape Of Naples (Re-Issue)
Cristina Branco - Menina
Curtis Stigers - One More For The Road
David Bowie - Legacy (Vinyl)
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Bringing The Madness
Disharmonic Orchestra - Fear Of Angst
Dropkick Murphys - 11 Short Stories Of Pain And Glory
Electric Wire Hustle - The 11th Sky
Eric Ambel - Lakeside
Funkadelic - Live – Meadowbrook Rochester Michigan 12.09.1971 (Vinyl)
Gone Is Gone - Echolocation
Halestorm - Reanimate 3.0: The Covers EP
High Valley - Dear Life
Jessica Gall - Picture Perfect
Julia Maria Klein - Mamaherz
Kill Devil Hills - In On Near Under Water
Klubbb3 - Jetzt Geht's Richtig Los!
Krawallbrüder - Mehr Hass
Krawallbrüder - Unverhohlen & Unverzerrt – Das Akustik Mini Album
Kriegshög - Kriegshög (Vinyl)
Lou Reed - American Poet (Vinyl)
Magnum - The Valley Of Tears – The Ballads
Monolake - Vlsi
Neil Young - Peace Trail (Vinyl)
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis - Mars (Soundtrack)
Officer! - Never Mind The Bucket (Vinyl)
Patrick Stanke - Stanke Ohne Strom – Live 2016
Powerwolf - Blessed & Possessed - Touredition
Reeperbahn Kareem - Aus Dem Schatten Der Blocks
Skarlett Riot - Sentience
Sun Dial - Made In The Machine
Sundara Karma - Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect
The Almost Three -Three
The Head And The Heart - Signs Of Light (Vinyl)
The Mission - Carved In Sand (Vinyl)
The Sex Organs - Intergalactic Sex Tourists
The Wild Feathers - Live At The Ryman
Vanessa Mai - Für Dich – Live Aus Berlin
Various - Dream Dance, Vol. 82
Various - Kontor Top Of The Clubs – The Best Of 20 Years
Various - Schlager Champions – Das Große Fest Der Besten
Yasmo & Die Klangkantine - Yasmo & Die Klangkantine
You Me At Six - Night People
Zach Quinn - One Week Record (Vinyl)
