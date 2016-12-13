Außerdem ab Freitag erhältlich: Kid Cudi, Killing Joke, Rush, Bon Jovi, Lesley Kernochan etc.

Konstanz (pabi) - Musik ist keine Lösung. Überraschung! Livemusik auch nicht. Da sich Alligatoah aber als Schauspiel-Rapper versteht, ufern seine Liveauftritte trotzdem zum bildgewaltigen Bühnenspektakel aus. Dieses "Himmelfahrtskommando" serviert er nun in einer Box, die neben DVD und Live-Doppel-Album auch einen Rückblick auf Alligatoahs mittlerweile zehnjährige Karriere birgt.

Mindestens genauso lange sind K.I.Z. schon im Geschäft, und natürlich hat die Erfahrung auch ihren Live-Shows gut getan. Das haben sie unter anderem bereits beim Heimspiel in der Berliner Wuhlheide unter Beweis gestellt. Die Kombination aus Live-Platte und Filmdokument vermittelt einen Eindruck davon, wie es klingt und aussieht, wenn Kannibalen in Zivil feiern: "Hurra, die Welt geht unter!"

Lemmy Kilmisters Tod jährt sich. Zu diesem traurigen Anlass werden in "Wake The Dead" die drei letzten Motörhead-Studioalben "The Wörld Is Yours", "Aftershock" und "Bad Magic" zusammengefasst und jeweils mit Lemmys eigenen Coverskizzen aus der Entstehungszeit verziert. Die Compilation enthält außerdem ein klassisches Foto des legendären Frontmanns. Nur schade, dass Lemmy wohl nicht mehr von den Toten auferstehen wird.

Tracks von Judith Holofernes, Vague, Ryan Adams, Love A, Chidish Gambino, The Colorist & Emiliana Torrini, Camo & Krooked, Nick Murphy etc.

AC/DC - The AC/DC Broadcast Collection (Vinyl)

Alison Balsom & Stephen Cleobury - Jubilo

Alligatoah - Livemusik Ist Keine Lösung – Himmelfahrtskommando

Alpha Blondy - Best Of

Aretha Franklin - Greatest Hits (Vinyl)

Armin Van Buuren - A State Of Trance Yearmix 2016

Attacker - Sins Of The World

Ben Frost - The Wasp Factory

Bob Marley & The Wailers - Live! (3x Vinyl)

Böhse Onkelz - Böhse Für's Leben – Live Am Hockenheimring 2015 (Vinyl)

Bon Jovi - This House is Not For Sale – Live From The London Palladium

Bonez MC & RAF Camora - Palmen Aus Plastik Winter Edition (Tannen aus Plastik)

Burial Hex - Throne

Chicago - Greatest Hits 1982-1989 (Vinyl)

Crowded House - Time On Earth (Vinyl)

Dead Or Alive - Sophisticated Boom Box (Vinyl)

Demdike Stare - Wonderland (Box-Set)

Dream Theater - Train Of Thought (Vinyl)

Dreamshade - Vibrant

Dub Inc. - So What (Vinyl)

Elektro Guzzi - Parade

Evanescence - The Complete Collection (Vinyl)

Glenn Frey - With The Eagles And Without

Gravebreaker - Sacrifice

Groovenom - Modern Death Pop

Harry Bertoia - Clear Sounds/Perfetta

I See Stars - Treehouse

J. Cole - 4 Your Eyez Only

Jeff Healey - Holding On (A Heal My Soul Companion)

Jim James - Eternally Even (Vinyl)

K.I.Z. - Hurra Die Welt Geht Unter (Live Aus Der Wuhlheide)

Kafkas - Singles (Vinyl)

Kay One - Rich Kidz + J.G.U.D.Z.S.

Keith Emerson - Lake, Palmer & Beyond

Kid Cudi - Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin

Killing Joke - Brighter Than A Thousand Suns (Vinyl)

Killing Joke - Fire Dances (Vinyl)

Killing Joke - Killing Joke (Vinyl)

Killing Joke - Night Time (Vinyl)

Killing Joke - Revelations (Vinyl)

Killing Joke - What's This For...! (Vinyl)

Klaus Schulze - Body Love 2

Lesley Kernochan - A Calm Sun

Lion's Law - From The Storm

Ludovico Einaudi - I Giorni (Vinyl)

M.I.A. - Aim (Vinyl)

Motörhead - Bad Magic (Vinyl)

Motörhead - Wake The Dead (Box-Set)

Nina Kraviz - Fabric 91

Nite Rain - Vendetta

Opeth - My Arms Are Your Hearse (Vinyl)

Opeth - Orchid (Vinyl)

Original Soundtrack - Planet Earth II

Original Soundtrack - Nocturnal Animals

Original Soundtrack - North By Northwest (Vinyl)

Original Soundtrack - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Original Soundtrack - Vaiana – Deutscher Original Film-Soundtrack

Pinhole Down - The View Down Here Isn't That Bad

Post Malone - Stoney

Randy Newman - The Randy Newman Songbook

Renaissance - Live At BBC – Sight & Sound

Rihanna - Vinyl Box-Set

Robbie Williams - Heavy Entertainment Show (Vinyl)

Run River North - Drinking From A Salt Pond

Rush - 2112 (40th Anniversary Deluxe) (3x Vinyl)

Schiller - Zeitreise – Das Beste Von Schiller

Schiller - Zeitreise – Live

Shaman Elephant - Crystals

Snowgoons - Goon Bap

Stone Sour - Come What (Ever) May (10th Anniversary Edition) (Vinyl)

The Doors - London Fog 1966 (Vinyl)

Tiziano Ferro - Uil Mestiere Della Vita

Tony Bennett - Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Deluxe Edition

Uli Jon Roth - Tokyo Tapes Revisited – Live In Japan

Various - Bääärenstark!!! 2017 – Die Erste

Various - Clubfete 2017 – 63 Club Dance & Party Hits

Various - Megahits 2017 – Die Erste

Zucchero - Black Cat Deluxe Edt. (2CD+DVD)