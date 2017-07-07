Der Frontmann von The Dickies hat eine Konzertbesucherin übel beschimpft. Nun streitet die Szene darüber, ob das noch 'Punk' ist.
Denver (alc) - Der Vorfall ereignete sich am Sonntag, den 25. Juni, als die Vans Warped Tour im texanischen Denver Station machte: In einer Songpause entdeckte Dickies-Sänger Leonard Graves Phillips ein Schild, das eine Frau in die Höhe hielt. Auf jenem stand geschrieben: "Teen-Mädchen verdienen Respekt und keine ekelhaften Jokes von widerlichen alten Männern. Punk sollte nicht ausbeutend sein!"
Dies nahm Phillips zum Anlass, einen Rant vom Stapel zu lassen, der es in sich hatte: "Ich habe Nutztiere gefickt, die hübscher waren als du, du verficktes Schwein." In der Folge feuerte er die johlenden Besucher an, im Chor "Blas mir einen" zu rufen, um dem Objekt seines Anfalls noch ein "Wie fühlt es sich an, niedergebrüllt zu werden, du Fotze? Du bist eine fette Fotze. Fick dich!" mitzugeben.
I didn't think this was still allowed at @VansWarpedTour pic.twitter.com/VcVsZl93aH
— Netflix Origanal (@thechubbywubby) 26. Juni 2017
Aufgrund von Protesten gegen dieses Verhalten sahen sich die Macher der Warped Tour gezwungen, die Dickies aus dem Line-Up zu werfen. Zwar lieferte Philipps eine halbgare Rechtfertigung ab ("Ich hätte sie Arschloch nennen sollen"), aber das Kind war schon in den Brunnen gefallen.
Seither wird in der Szene diskutiert, ob Philipps Ausraster noch 'Punk' ist, oder doch nur blanker Sexismus.
"Ist Punk nur der unangenehmste Teil der Dorfjugend?"
Archi von der Terrorgruppe nannte die Verbannung vom Festival auf Facebook einen "späten Ritterschlag". Torsun von Egotronic schaltete sich daraufhin in die Diskussion ein: "Ich störe ja nur ungern die illustre Herrenrunde, aber zwei Fragen hätte ich dann doch: Punk bedeutet also misogyne Hasstiraden loszulassen und den Mob auf eine einzelne Person zu hetzen? Ist Punk also so etwas wie der unangenehmste Teil der Dorfjugend?"
Mit Terrorgruppe-Fans lieferte er sich einen Schlagabtausch, den Torsun schließlich mit dem süffisanten Satz "Die Kommentarspalte zeigt, dass Punk auch politisch beim Niveau eines Trachtenvereins angekommen ist" kommentierte.
Mittlerweile zieht die Diskussion weitere Kreise. Zuletzt sprangen Jesse Hughes von den Eagles Of Death Metal und Noodles von The Offspring dem Dickies-Sänger zur Seite, denn im Rock'n'Roll solle man alles sagen dürfen. Gerade die Aussage von Hughes macht allerdings die mittlerweile recht erkleckliche Liste von Verbaldurchfällen um einen Punkt länger.
Die Debatte, die Leonard Graves Phillips losgetreten hat, hat zumindest zwei positive Effekte: Zum einen ist eine seit Jahren dahin dümpelnde Punkband mal wieder im Gespräch. Zum anderen muss sich auch die Punk-Szene Sexismus-Vorwürfen stellen. Dieser Prozess hat gerade erst begonnen. Wird spannend.
Jesse Hughes for the "Freedom of Speech"
The Dickies forever !!!!the Dickies for all time!!!! long live freedom of speech and long live the notion that rock 'n' roll is about saying whatever the fuck you want!!!!!! Especially if it's offensive to people Who are weak cowardly and can't stand for anyone else to be free !!!!sticks and stones, my friends,sticks and stones!!!....., and PS a safe zone is a place that exists in your home not at the place you voluntarily drive to and walk into and sit in an audience of that exists in a public place..... maybe the people that don't like the Dickies can start a Gofundme for a good old fashioned "offensive" book bonfire!!!! Or maybe the enemies of free speech can start a Gofuckyourselffund campaign !!!I think we could raise money for that!!!! The enemies of free speech must be stopped at all costs!!!! Does anyone remember Lenny Bruce..... if Jim Morrison's obscenity arrest in Florida had taken place today I wonder how many members of the crowd would've cheered for the police.... and I don't know if anyone knows this about rock 'n' roll but it's been sexualized from the get go i.e. the words rock and roll.... or maybe the fact that every fucking rock 'n' roll song is either about butt fucking or having sex with a 16 or 17-year-old. allow me to quote the Beatles "she was just 17"..... or l"Ringo Starr "she 16 she's beautiful and she's mine",.... or how about Willie Dixon "I'm your back door man The men don't know but the little girls they understand". Or Bill Haley and the comets "I'm like a one eyed cat peeping in the seafood store"..,or Beyoncé's "naughty girl"..... and for anyone who is curious as to whether or not Rock'n'Roll has got something to do with penises in general just listen to grace Jones's "pull up to the bumper" or open up the cover to the Steppenwolf album entitled " for ladies only" or listen to basically any of the fucking lyrics to any PJ Harvey song....(but if you talk to your psychiatrist he'll tell you that everything has to do with penises from skyscrapers to the cover of Disney's "little mermaid") what would happen if we tried to remake Fast Times at Ridgemont High today. we could call it "Safe times or else"!! #thedickies
Noch keine Kommentare