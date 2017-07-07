Der Frontmann von The Dickies hat eine Konzertbesucherin übel beschimpft. Nun streitet die Szene darüber, ob das noch 'Punk' ist.

Denver (alc) - Der Vorfall ereignete sich am Sonntag, den 25. Juni, als die Vans Warped Tour im texanischen Denver Station machte: In einer Songpause entdeckte Dickies-Sänger Leonard Graves Phillips ein Schild, das eine Frau in die Höhe hielt. Auf jenem stand geschrieben: "Teen-Mädchen verdienen Respekt und keine ekelhaften Jokes von widerlichen alten Männern. Punk sollte nicht ausbeutend sein!"

Dies nahm Phillips zum Anlass, einen Rant vom Stapel zu lassen, der es in sich hatte: "Ich habe Nutztiere gefickt, die hübscher waren als du, du verficktes Schwein." In der Folge feuerte er die johlenden Besucher an, im Chor "Blas mir einen" zu rufen, um dem Objekt seines Anfalls noch ein "Wie fühlt es sich an, niedergebrüllt zu werden, du Fotze? Du bist eine fette Fotze. Fick dich!" mitzugeben.

I didn't think this was still allowed at @VansWarpedTour pic.twitter.com/VcVsZl93aH — Netflix Origanal (@thechubbywubby) 26. Juni 2017

Aufgrund von Protesten gegen dieses Verhalten sahen sich die Macher der Warped Tour gezwungen, die Dickies aus dem Line-Up zu werfen. Zwar lieferte Philipps eine halbgare Rechtfertigung ab ("Ich hätte sie Arschloch nennen sollen"), aber das Kind war schon in den Brunnen gefallen.

Seither wird in der Szene diskutiert, ob Philipps Ausraster noch 'Punk' ist, oder doch nur blanker Sexismus.

"Ist Punk nur der unangenehmste Teil der Dorfjugend?"

Archi von der Terrorgruppe nannte die Verbannung vom Festival auf Facebook einen "späten Ritterschlag". Torsun von Egotronic schaltete sich daraufhin in die Diskussion ein: "Ich störe ja nur ungern die illustre Herrenrunde, aber zwei Fragen hätte ich dann doch: Punk bedeutet also misogyne Hasstiraden loszulassen und den Mob auf eine einzelne Person zu hetzen? Ist Punk also so etwas wie der unangenehmste Teil der Dorfjugend?"

Mit Terrorgruppe-Fans lieferte er sich einen Schlagabtausch, den Torsun schließlich mit dem süffisanten Satz "Die Kommentarspalte zeigt, dass Punk auch politisch beim Niveau eines Trachtenvereins angekommen ist" kommentierte.

Mittlerweile zieht die Diskussion weitere Kreise. Zuletzt sprangen Jesse Hughes von den Eagles Of Death Metal und Noodles von The Offspring dem Dickies-Sänger zur Seite, denn im Rock'n'Roll solle man alles sagen dürfen. Gerade die Aussage von Hughes macht allerdings die mittlerweile recht erkleckliche Liste von Verbaldurchfällen um einen Punkt länger.

Die Debatte, die Leonard Graves Phillips losgetreten hat, hat zumindest zwei positive Effekte: Zum einen ist eine seit Jahren dahin dümpelnde Punkband mal wieder im Gespräch. Zum anderen muss sich auch die Punk-Szene Sexismus-Vorwürfen stellen. Dieser Prozess hat gerade erst begonnen. Wird spannend.

Jesse Hughes for the "Freedom of Speech"