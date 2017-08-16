Am Sonntag erlag der Sänger des Pop-Soul-Duos seiner Krebserkrankung. Er wurde nur 27 Jahre alt.
Paris (ynk) - Am Dienstag trat Victor Solf mit tragischen Nachrichten vüber die Sozialen Medien an die Öffentlichkeit: Sänger Simon Carpentier ist tot. Am vergangenen Sonntag erlag der erst 27-jährige Leadsänger der Soul-Pop-Band Her seiner langjährigen Krebserkrankung.
Diese hatte der Musiker erst im Juli öffentlich gemacht, nachdem er mehrmals bei Presseterminen und Auftritten fehlte. Dennoch war nicht abzusehen, dass sich sein Zustand so schnell so sehr verschlechtern würde. Viele Fans reagierten mit Betroffenheit.
It is with a heavy heart that we write this post today. Simon left us Sunday evening after years of fighting against cancer. He fought like a lion till the very end and the messages of encouragement and love that you all communicated to him, whether while he was on stage or in person, gave him the strength to hold on. Concerts were his vital strength and the reason why he kept on fighting as long as he did. Thank you all so much. Simon was my best friend, my colleague, my brother in arms. Together we made a promise. We promised to continue step by step on this incredible adventure. Today I carry his legacy within me and it is my wish as well as the wish of the entire Her team to continue to bring our music along as far as possible. We will continue performing and thus we will be at Rock en Seine. We are also finishing our first album: for him, for us and for you all. My deepest and most profound wish is to make him proud and to follow through with this dream we've shared for 10 years now. All our thoughts, as yesterday and tomorrow, are with his family and loved ones. Victor --- Photo taken by Diane Moyssan at Garorock festival, Simon's last concert and one of the best
"Mein einziger Wunsch ist es, ihn stolz zu machen und unseren Traum zu leben, den wir seit 10 Jahren geteilt haben", erklärt Solf und bekräftigt, dass das Debütalbum erscheinen werde.
Das Konzert beim MS Dockville am Wochenende sagten Her ab. Bei Rock en Seine eine Woche später will die Band aber wieder auf der Bühne stehen.
