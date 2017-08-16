Am Sonntag erlag der Sänger des Pop-Soul-Duos seiner Krebserkrankung. Er wurde nur 27 Jahre alt.

Paris (ynk) - Am Dienstag trat Victor Solf mit tragischen Nachrichten vüber die Sozialen Medien an die Öffentlichkeit: Sänger Simon Carpentier ist tot. Am vergangenen Sonntag erlag der erst 27-jährige Leadsänger der Soul-Pop-Band Her seiner langjährigen Krebserkrankung.

Dies hatte der Musiker erst im Juli öffentlich gemacht, nachdem er mehrmals bei Presseterminen und Auftritten fehlte. Dennoch war nicht abzusehen, dass sich sein Zustand so schnell so sehr verschlechtern würde. Viele Fans reagierten mit Betroffenheit.

"Mein einziger Wunsch ist es, ihn stolz zu machen und unseren Traum zu leben, den wir seit 10 Jahren geteilt haben", erklärt Solf und bekräftigt, dass das Debütalbum erscheinen werde.

Das Konzert beim MS Dockville am Wochenende sagten Her ab. Bei Rock en Seine eine Woche später will die Band aber wieder auf der Bühne stehen.