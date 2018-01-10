Quavo und Minaj präsentieren uns das Retro-Video zu "She For Keeps".

Atlanta (leah) - Kassette rein in die Oldschool-Boombox und los gehts. So beginnt "She For Keeps" - und von da an geht die 80er-Nostalgie-Kurve steil nach oben: Migos-Mitglied Quavo trägt eine neongrüne Bauchtasche und benutzt ein Ziegelstein-Telefon, um sich mit Nicki in einem Diner zu verabreden.

Und während sich Quavo in der Hook noch fragt, ob das wohl passen wird, antwortet Nicki in ihrem Part: "I'm from keeps /I am for keeps /she can't compete / He ain't stupid enough to lose me to another nigga in them streets." Die Nummer "She For Keeps" ist Teil des ersten Quality Controll Label-Samplers "Control The Streets Vol. 1".

Fotos

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj, | © Universal (Fotograf: Hype Williams) Nicki Minaj, | © Universal (Fotograf: Hype Williams) Nicki Minaj, | © Universal (Fotograf: Hype Williams) Nicki Minaj, | © Universal (Fotograf: Hype Williams) Nicki Minaj, | © Universal (Fotograf: Hype Williams) Nicki Minaj, | © Universal (Fotograf: Hype Williams)

