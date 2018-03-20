Auch Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, QOTSA, Miley, Pink, The Killers und Lady Gaga ehren Mr. Crocodile Rock.
London (leah) - Die erste Hörprobe zum angekündigten Elton-John-Coveralbum "Revamp" servieren uns Demi Lovato und Q-Tip. Gemeinsam covern sie den Megahit "Don't Go Breaking My Heart", den Elton 1976 mit Kiki Dee gemeinsam sang. Die Cover-Version klingt soulig und funky. Im Video tauchen Lovato und Q-Tip zwar nicht auf, dafür einige andere interessante Personen ...
Auf dem Coveralbum "Revamp" lässt sich die Musik-Legende von heutigen Stars feiern, darunter Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, Queens Of The Stone Age und Miley Cyrus. Das Tribute erscheint am 6. April als Doppelalbum. Auf der zweiten Scheibe "Restoration" befinden sich vorwiegend Coverversionen von Vertretern des Country-Genres, u.a. von Rosanne Cash, Emmylou Harris und Willie Nelson.
Tracklist "Revamp":
- "Bennie And The Jets" - Elton John, P!nk & Logic
- "We All Fall In Love Sometimes" - Coldplay
- "I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues" - Alessia Cara
- "Candle In The Wind" - Ed Sheeran
- "Tiny Dancer" - Florence + The Machine
- "Someone Saved My Life Tonight" - Mumford & Sons
- "Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word" - Mary J. Blige
- "Don’t Go Breaking My Heart" - Q-Tip featuring Demi Lovato
- "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" - The Killers
- "Daniel" - Sam Smith
- "Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me" - Miley Cyrus
- "Your Song" - Lady Gaga
- "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" - Queens Of The Stone Age
Tracklist "Restoration":
- "Rocket Man" – Little Big Town
- "Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters" – Maren Morris
- "Sacrifice" – Don Henley and Vince Gill
- "Take Me To The Pilot" – Brothers Osborne
- "My Father’s Gun" – Miranda Lambert
- "I Want Love" – Chris Stapleton
- "Honky Cat" – Lee Ann Womack
- "Roy Rogers" – Kacey Musgraves
- "Please" – Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton
- "The Bitch Is Back" – Miley Cyrus
- "Sad Songs (Say So Much)" – Dierks Bentley
- "This Train Don’t Stop" – Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris
- "Border Song" – Willie Nelson
Von Lady Gaga und Miley Cyrus existieren bereits Live-Versionen der Coversongs:
