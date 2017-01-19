Das Album kommt am 17. März. Außerdem Tourtermine in Deutschland und der Schweiz.
Konstanz (pabi) - Conor Oberst hat sein neues Album "Salutations" für den 17. März angekündigt. Die neue Scheibe ist als Begleitwerk zum letzten Soloalbum "Ruminations" des Bright Eyes Frontmanns gedacht. Sie enthält sieben neue Songs und die von "Ruminations" mit Bandbegleitung der Felice Brothers.
Weitere Gastauftritte haben Jim James von My Morning Jacket, Blake Mills, Gillian Welch und M. Ward. Den neuen Track "Napalm" gibt es schon heute im Stream.
Die Tracklist von "Salutations":
- Too Late to Fixate
- Gossamer Thin
- Overdue
- Afterthought
- Next of Kin
- Napalm
- Mamah Borthwick (A Sketch)
- Till St. Dymphna Kicks Us Out
- Barbary Coast (Later)
- Tachycardia
- Empty Hotel by the Sea
- Anytime Soon
- Counting Sheep
- Rain Follows the Plow
- You All Loved Him Once
- A Little Uncanny
- Salutations
Oberst ist momentan auch auf Tour:
Fr. 20.01.2017 Zürich (Kaufleuten Restaurant)
Sa. 21.01.2017 Köln (Gloria)
Do. 26.01.2017 Berlin (Apostel Paulus Kirche)
Noch keine Kommentare