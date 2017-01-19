Das Album kommt am 17. März. Außerdem Tourtermine in Deutschland und der Schweiz.

Konstanz (pabi) - Conor Oberst hat sein neues Album "Salutations" für den 17. März angekündigt. Die neue Scheibe ist als Begleitwerk zum letzten Soloalbum "Ruminations" des Bright Eyes Frontmanns gedacht. Sie enthält sieben neue Songs und die von "Ruminations" mit Bandbegleitung der Felice Brothers.

Weitere Gastauftritte haben Jim James von My Morning Jacket, Blake Mills, Gillian Welch und M. Ward. Den neuen Track "Napalm" gibt es schon heute im Stream.

Die Tracklist von "Salutations":

  1. Too Late to Fixate
  2. Gossamer Thin
  3. Overdue
  4. Afterthought
  5. Next of Kin
  6. Napalm
  7. Mamah Borthwick (A Sketch)
  8. Till St. Dymphna Kicks Us Out
  9. Barbary Coast (Later)
  10. Tachycardia
  11. Empty Hotel by the Sea
  12. Anytime Soon
  13. Counting Sheep
  14. Rain Follows the Plow
  15. You All Loved Him Once
  16. A Little Uncanny
  17. Salutations

Oberst ist momentan auch auf Tour:

Fr. 20.01.2017 Zürich (Kaufleuten Restaurant)
Sa. 21.01.2017 Köln (Gloria)
Do. 26.01.2017 Berlin (Apostel Paulus Kirche)

